10-year-old burn survivor discharged from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital after fire accident

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Joseph Jimenez sustained severe burns after playing with fire, highlighting the dangers of social media challenges.



Joseph Jimenez, a 10-year-old burn survivor, has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital.

Joseph sustained second and third-degree burns to his face, hands, and torso after playing with fire.

He underwent at least 10 surgeries and may require further reconstruction and scar revisions.

The hospital has seen an increase in social media-related injuries among children.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It can happen in a flash and the consequences can last a lifetime. I've talked with doctors and first responders who are treating a boy who got burned by playing with fire.

Joseph Jimenez is a 10-year-old boy who was admitted to the hospital five weeks ago due to burn injuries caused by fire.

Ticyanna Clark, is the Nurse Manager of Burn Service at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, and she says, "What had happened was he and his older brother had seen some fake videos on social media, and had decided they wanted to replicate that. They had a spray bottle and a lighter and unfortunately, the spray was sprayed towards Joseph and caught his shirt on fire."

Joseph sustained burns to over 25% of his body, with second and third-degree burns to his face, hands, and torso.

Chris Bowles, the Battalion Chief at Bakersfield Fire Department and also the President of Firefighters Burn Foundation says, "the initial injury is short term as far as caring for that initial injury, and providing that care, but the emotional healing can be lifelong."

Joseph had to go through at least 10 surgeries so far, and that might just be the beginning. With possible reconstruction, scar releases, and revisions down the road.

This all due to a video...on social media...

"He's not the first one. We've seen an increase of social media-related injuries, where kids will watch and replicate them." Ticyanna Clark said.

Joseph was released on Monday, but doctors say they will continue to check up on him as needed.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

