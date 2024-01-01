Madi Vollmer

I was born and raised in Santa Fe, NM, and later moved to Las Cruces to attend New Mexico State University. There, I studied Journalism and Media Studies and discovered my calling as a news reporter while working with the school’s news team during my four years there.

When I’m not reporting, you’ll find me dancing, acting, or singing—karaoke nights with friends are a favorite pastime of mine. I’m also a big sports enthusiast, with a particular love for volleyball, both playing and watching.

I’m really excited to start this new chapter in Bakersfield and can’t wait to explore and share the stories that make this community unique.