74 and homeless: Neighbors await progress on city eviction protection program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Back in November, the City Council allocated $350,000 Measure N funds to create an eviction protection program. Several months later, evictions continue as neighbors call for progress on the service.



Advocates for tenants rights hope that the City's eviction protection program could be a resource to help vulnerable residents but are growing tired of waiting.

While the City hopes to roll out the eviction protection program late this summer, residents like 74-year-old Linda Mull are still facing evictions without knowing where to turn for help.

"It’s just been more than I can take," said Linda Mull. "I’ve never lost anything in my life.”

Mull, 74, was evicted and locked out of her apartment in March. She'd only lived there since December, and before that she spent a year at The Open Door Network.

Like many seniors, Mull was living on a fixed income and only bringing in $2,300 a month. Her rent was more than half that at $1,200. So she found herself at a loss when she was in a car accident that left her without a vehicle and multiple doctor visits.

“It’s caused so much stress to me," she said.

Her apartment wasn't on a bus line, and with no family to help her, Mull resorted to Uber to get to and from the doctor. Soon her bills became too much for her.

“I was either in urgent care of the hospital and it became a real problem," she said. "I either had to go to the hospital and be seen or pay my rent."

Now not only has Mull lost a home, she’s lost most of her belongings, claiming that when she returned for her things she was told she’d need to pay a $500 money order for storing her property. A cost she regrettably couldn’t afford.

“My mother made me some quilts, and they’re gone. My jewelry that my husband gave me, they’re gone and he’s been dead for 24 years," she said.

Mull admits that she was naive when it came to protecting herself during the eviction process, but when it happened, she didn't know where to turn. She had reached out to the Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, but said when they attempted to get an extension for her rent it was denied.

For residents like Mull, Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said it's better to help educate them on their rights before they get locked out. That's what he hopes will come out of the City's eviction protection program.

23ABC Senior Reporter Veronica Morley interviewing Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg about the homeless issue that continues to impact the community.

“It will bring to our attention those individuals who are either unaware or under informed." Clegg said. "For those who are bad actors they will be on notice that people have access to more information.”

The City is currently reviewing proposals to administer the funds as well as low-level legal assistance partners for the program. He hopes the program will roll out late this summer.

However, given that funds were set aside for the program back in November, advocates are pushing for more progress.

"The funding is there but not the program," said Sandra Placencia of the Leadership Counsel, a tenant advocacy group. "There have been over 2,500 evictions filed in Kern County since June 2023. How many of those families would like to still be in their homes had the program been up and running once the funding was allocated?"

Clegg agreed the key to addressing evictions and homelessness is helping residents before they get locked out and urges residents facing eviction to look towards resources like GBLA, the Homeless Collaborative and The Leadership Counsel. He

