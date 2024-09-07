A Renegade Legend Shares Wisdom In Hopes Of Motivating Renegades Ahead Of First Home Game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Coach Duane Damron returns to BC to speak to the football team before the first home game of this season. He speaks on his fellow gades who recently died and the memories they shared together.



First home game is September 7,2024 at the Bakersfield College

BC Football team added a patch to helmet to honor the two coaches who died.

Coach Damron used to coach with Coach Bowser and Coach Collis

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A BC Legend stopped by to give a motivational speech to his fellow renegades to start the season. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Coach Damron not only spoke about his time at BC but he also reminisced about Coach Bowser and Coach Collis deaths.

Coach Duane Damron was an assistant football coach for the Renegades for 35 years working the offensive line

Coach Damron said "Leaders are not the captain of the team necessarily and leaders don't have to be the head coach. Leaders are men that have some type of inspirational influence on the people around them."

Friday morning Coach Damron spoke about his time coaching, with Coach Bowser and Coach Collis. Whom he misses and reminisces on his time coaching with the two.

"I learned from those guys we started together in 67 and we probably weren't coaching anymore as a group in 92'. Those losses to me I'm an older guy now. Those were great losses because not only did we coach together but we were good friends." said Damron

Coach Damron tells me he loves coaching college football, and he passed the torch to his son and also grandson, who is now a coach for the Renegades as well.

Seth Damron said "The family I am part of the legacy they left. Getting to spend all my time here, and apart of the traditions in the winds. That I got to experience as a kid, and with the young guys, I'm pouring myself into. Same way my grandfather did you know 30 years ago. Same as my father did 20 years ago. I tell everyone I'm caught in a caught in a generational cycle but this one is a good one."

BC's first home game this season will honor Coach Bowser and Collis who recently died, alongside first responders. In honor of Bowser and Collis the team will have a new patch they will add to their helmets.

"Its very important cause you connect tradition these guys are young they don't really understand some of these guys are freshman. They don't really understand the full tradition of BC football. When you bring Coach Damron back it connects generations together." said Reggie Bolton.

The Renegades are preparing for tomorrow and Coach wants them to remember one thing…humility. Coach Damron said " I would define humility as a guy who has a teachable spirit.

The renegades first home game will be tomorrow night 5pm against golden west college at Memorial Stadium. For 23 ABC Im Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

