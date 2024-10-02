Bi-National Health Month addresses Latin American health in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista in Bakersfield, hosts an event to improve healthcare access for Latin Americans in Kern County.



Clinica Sierra Vista in brings together community organizers, federal and state agencies, and volunteers.

It addresses the health and well-being of the Latin American migrant population.

The goal is to make accessing healthcare services easy for the community.

There are multiple health resources available in Kern County.

Broadcast transcript:

For more than 20 years, Kern County has participated in Bi-National Health Month. This month represents Latin American Health Initiatives.

Maritza Jimenez, the Bi-National Kern County Chair, says, "A lot of people were coming from different countries to the states, Kern County being one of them, and they were afraid to go to the doctor for language barriers or they couldn't do it because of work hours."

Clinica Sierra Vista is one of the providers that provides services to anyone in Kern County regardless of their status, background, or any type of disability.

The goal of Bi-National Month is to make accessing these services easy for the community.

"Cholesterol check ups, high blood pressure, diabetes check ins, we also show them how to use health plans, and how to enroll into medical management care." Maritza Jimenez said.

In Kern County, there is a very high population of Latin Americans and Hispanic culture. Bi-National Month is here to break the stigma around Latin American health.

Community Relation Representative for Anthem Medical, Will Sanchez, says,"Our members now have options here in Kern County which a lot of the time they don't know that exists."

In Kern County there are multiple different health resources available but it all starts with getting checked out.

Clinica Sierra Vista has many more events planned as part of Bi-National Health Month... which also takes place during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15th.

