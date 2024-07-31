BOREL FIRE: Home survives devastation in the town of Havilah

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many people are returning to the historical town of Havilah, to find the Borel Fire didn't destroy everything.

The aftermath devastated numerous properties in the community, but one local woman returned to find her home was spared.



A local woman speaks to 23 ABC about coming back to her home after the Borel fires spread to Havilah.

Though Victoria doesn't have a power line and water properly working her concern is having access being off the grid and how insurance will cover her and those impacted by the fire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I was shocked to see my house is here my property scorched but, my actual home is intact,”

Victoria says she wasn’t home when the Borel Fire swept down and through the tiny mountain community.

She tells me she was devastated to see what it did to the historical town and was shocked that her home of 10 years was still standing.

However, the flames nearly reached her door.

“When we came back things were still on fire I couldn’t not, know for myself I just needed to come back so I came back.”

Even though her home was untouched other things were impacted such as electrical lines and her well.

Which is a concern for her because that is where she gets her water from.

“With the piping being 250 feet down it fried my whole panel box”

Despite these issues, she said she's thankful for her family and has hope for the future of this town.

For more details about the fire, you can visit our website and social media.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

