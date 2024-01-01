Chantaye Imani is excited to learn about the Bakersfield community and tell your stories.

Imani, born in Massachusetts and raised in Las Vegas, graduated with her B.A in Journalism and Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Imani has always had a passion for art, theater, videography, reading, fitness, photography, and watching the news.

Inspired by the reporters she grew up watching on screen, she was able to work alongside them, interning at our very own sister station KTNV ABC 13 News as an intern and Nexstar's CBS KLAS 8 News Now as an investigative intern.

Imani was able to cover stories like the 1997 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, The Las Vegas Golden Knights' 2023 Stanley Cup win, co-host the Las Vegas Morning Blend, UNLV shooting and more.

Her passion grew from seeing the community come together through powerful storytelling and wants that to convey through her reporting for you and the Bakersfield community.

Please share your concerns or highlights with Chantaye Imani, she would love to listen and tell them.