California's new gun laws AB28 and AB1587 and how they will impact you

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — California becomes the first state to increase 11% excise tax to purchase of some guns and ammo. If a credit card is used to purchase guns or ammo it can be viewed and tracked by the government.



Prices on both items will vary depending on the type of brand and product.

The revenue in this new law will go towards state programs.

Credit purchases can be followed if item is used for a crime.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

For some gun owners, an 11% tax increase won't bother them. While for others who are trying to protect themselves legally, it can make a big difference.

Gun shop owners say an increase in pricing can change someone's decision on having a firearm. The revenue from this new law will go toward state programs on gun violence and gun safety.

Braydon Hosman said "My customers will be affected greatly a lot of people are already struggling economically in California. So, having to pay an extra 11% on top of any gun or ammo they buy is significant."

Braydon Hosman is a gunsmith at Dirty Bird gun shop in Bakersfield. Assembly Bill 28 wasn't the only change his store is adapting to. Also, Assembly Bill 1587 requires all stores and credit card companies to create a system to track credit card purchases on guns and ammo so the state can access that information.

"The government wants to know what you are spending your money on so it's data collection. Same way they track your cell phone records, and stuff like that. They consider it antonyms data, because they want to keep an eye on people who are doing things that they don't like what they do." said Dustin Pitcher one of the owners of the Dirty Bird.

Owners of the gun shops say they feel disappointed for the people who are abiding by the laws. Since they are the ones who receive a bigger tax increase, compared to someone who gets their weapons illegally.

These laws went into full effect on July 1st. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

