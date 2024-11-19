CAPK Coat & Thanksgiving Meal Drives help the homeless during the holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CAPK and the M Street Navigation Center are asking for your help this holiday season. They are having a Coat and Thanksgiving Meal Drive, to keep their members warm and fed during the season.



They are requesting new coats sizes L-4XL.

You can purchase a meal for $8 at capkfoundation.org

You can drop off the coats at their location at 2900 M Street in Bakersfield.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping others is the reason for the Christmas season, and CAPK's M Street Navigation Center will be hosting two drives this holiday season to help the neediest among us. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The Thanksgiving meal drive and coat drive will go on throughout the holiday season. To keep their members fed and warm during the holiday.

The M St Navigation Center has been open since 2020, and every year they hold these drives for their members who are less fortunate than others during the holiday season.

Catherine Anspatch the Director of Development for CAPK Foundation said "The CAPK Foundation is a support community action partnership of Kern. We service the programs and help find funding to fill in the gaps, that some of our contracts and grants don't satisfy. One is our M St. Navigation center our homeless shelter. This time especially our clients need that extra special attention."

The Navigation center provides an array of resources for the public. They can house up to 200 people a night. And The holiday season is when they start to see the most interaction.

"As you see its starting to get a little misty out here. It just kind of helps, our clients come in with almost nothing. So we do provide what little we do have, but as far as a warm jacket. For them its makes them feel like someone cares for them. said Laurie Hughuy Program Administrator of M Street.

CAPK needs donations, such as new coats sizes L-4XL, and to sponsor a delicious Thanksgiving meal for a homeless neighbor for just $8.

Pritika Ram Chief Business Development Officer for CAPK said "The role that CAPK plays is to help individuals who just need a helping hand. We have a lot of unique clients who come through the system. That had lives before they became homeless, and really on their pathway to success. I think because our compassion staff members they are really able to see their progress through."

You can drop off the coats at 2900 M Street Monday-Friday 8 am to 5 pm. If you would like to sponsor a meal you can donate at capkfoundation.org

Organizers tell me they are accepting donations for both drives and the meals for the residents. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

