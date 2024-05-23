CAPK helps local pantries keep their food refrigerated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Capk provides brand new freezers and refrigerators to 20 different pantries in Kern County and plan to help many more.



CAPK received a grant that was around $229,000

That money went toward 35 two door refrigerators and 20 one door freezers

They plan to help many other organizations and pantries

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County shelters and pantries are about to get some much needed help to feed families in need. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. That’s why CAPK is providing new equipment to 20 pantries to help hunger relief.

CAPK is a food distribution center providing food and supplies for families in Kern County. They recently received a grant which helped them provide 35 two door refrigerators and 20 one door freezers to 20 pantries.

Connie Totten who is with New Life Church food bank says "This refrigerator is going to give us the opportunity to have produce, produce that doesn’t have to come in that one day. That we can keep it for the days that are going on. It’s going to be monumental to my food giveaway."

Connie also mentions she services around 3500-4000 people a month. She is overly excited to receive one of these new refrigerators to better help serve her community.

If you would like to help the CAPK or donate, please reach out to the food bank or visit capk.org and you can put your shoulder in the load to help this community.

These 20 pantries are only the first recipients that CAPK has chosen, but they do not plan on stopping there. For 23ABC I’m Eric J. Dockery

