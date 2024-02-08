County Chief Administrative Officer resigns, accepts position in Florida

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are three supervisor seats up for grabs in the Primary election next month, but suddenly overnight, the County's Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis announced his resignation after just seven months on the job.

Zervis came to the county in 2020 as the Chief Operations Officer and replaced former Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop back in June of 2023.

In a statement released by the county, Zervis wrote:

“It is bittersweet that I announce my resignation as Kern County's chief administrative officer. My wife and I will be relocating to Florida where I have accepted a position with the City of Boca Raton. While closing this chapter of my life was not an easy decision, I look forward to moving closer to my children and grandchildren on the East Coast. I have spent the last 17 years in public service within Kern County, and I am especially grateful to the Board of Supervisors for their unwavering support and the opportunity to lead our community forward as CAO. It has been a tremendous blessing to have been able to serve our residents throughout my career and while not always easy, I know the work we have done will leave a lasting impact for the betterment of our community. I will miss my wonderful colleagues, community leaders, and residents who touched my life personally and professionally on a daily basis. Kern County has a bright future ahead and I wish you all the best."

