CSUB's Vita volunteer program returns providing free tax services

BAKERSFEILD, CAlif. (KERO) — CSUB VITA program returns offering free tax services. With it being tax season, students at CSUB are ready to help those in the community who need help filing their taxes, and get this, it's for free.



CSUB students are volunteering for the VITA program to offer free tax preparation services.

Sarah Varela, a graduate accounting student, has been helping community members file taxes for three years.

Dr. Benjamin Bae teaches students about tax laws and certifies them to assist in the program.

Community members like Catalina and Donata Cruz appreciate the support and have returned multiple times for help.

The program aims to improve financial literacy and provide real-world experience for students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:.

Sarah Varela, a California State University Bakersfield graduate student, has been volunteering her time to help those in the community file their income tax forms for around 3 years because she's heard time after time.

"I have no idea what I'm doing, I went to my tax preparer and it turns out there was a form that I needed and I didn't know all of this confusion around taxes and financials and general financial literacy."

Varela has been able to lift that burden over the years for Kern County residents that qualify with an income of 70,000 or less, waiting to file their W-2, answering questions like, "How does this form impact my federal or my state level, how does it affect my tax return, if I'm paying, why do I have to pay and what can I do next year to prevent that?"

Now Varela trains students as she was taught by professor Dr. Benjamin Bae, with his class teaching and certifying students to file taxes through the school's partnership with VITA. Dr. Bae explains,"I train them, I teach them, with all tax laws, regulations, bylaws and tax packages."

Those in the community like Catalina Cruz and Donata Cruz say this is their 6th time coming, and they keep coming back because of the support they get from the students and faculty.

Donta Cruz tells me,"I continue using this resource and I think it's incredibly valuable, not just to give our students experience but also to spread the word amongst the community."

As students who passed the IRS test like Varela get real-world practice to help those, she hopes her work continues to make an impact.

"Not just literacy, not just able to answer their questions, but also a way for them to understand their own taxes and financial income and health."

You can schedule an appointment for Saturday from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm starting February through the end of March at the Business Development Center Room 218A.

CSUB's volunteer tax service by calling (661) 654-3356

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING



Picture Identification.

Social Security Card or Individual Identification Number (ITIN) Letter for all individuals listed on the return.

Passport for International Students.

W-2S, 1099s and all other tax-related documents.

Form 1095-A, B, C health insurance coverage statement.

All 1098-E and T forms for educational expenses.

Childcare provider name, address, phone number and Tax ID Number.

Voided check if usinh direct deposit for refund.

Copy of your first year income tax return.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

You and your spouse MUST be present if filing jointly

No married filing separately

If you want itemize, you must bring:

DMV vehicle registration notice Property tax bill for residential home All necessary documents

You can find a link to CSUB's volunteer tax program here.

