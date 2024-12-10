Decomposed body found in the canal at Mill Creek Park in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BPD responded to a call about a body that was found in a canal in Bakersfield. A skeleton was recovered, and brought to the Coroner's Office. Detectives do not know the identification of the person.



Canal was undergoing its routine maintenance.

Body was found with partial clothing and shoes.

BPD or KCSO could not identify gender, race, or age.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield police department made a disturbing discovery at mill creek, and homicide investigators are on scene. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Investigators don’t know who the victim was but by time they found the body it was fully decomposed.

The canal at Mill Creek Park was undergoing its routine maintenance when remains of a body was discovered.

Torrie Tako a Downtown Resident said "We drove by, and my cousin said its probably a dead body. I was like don’t say that…We got home and looked on the scanner group on Facebook and saw it was a dead body. We walk there twice a week to go to the library, so it was kind of scary."

This happened on the corner of California and Q street. Eric Celedon BPD PIO says:

“They recovered the body but due to the level of decomposition, we’re unable to determine gender, age, or race at this time. Detectives responded to the scene but were at a standstill till the Coroner's Office can identify the body.”

When pulled from the canal the body was found with partial clothing and shoes but no identification or any way of telling how this happened.

We will stay on top of the and keep you updated. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



