Dia De Los Muertos festivities in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the community to honor loved ones and celebrate culture on November 3rd.



The 14th annual Dia de los Muertos festival will be held on Sunday, November 3rd at the Kern County Fairgrounds. It runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos is a festive day of remembrance for loved ones who have passed away, celebrated with traditions such as Pan de Muerto.

Proceeds from the festival will go towards scholarship funds for students to further their education.

Bread and Honey share the importance and significance of Dia de los Muertos.

Broadcast transcript:

Dia de los Muertos is known as a day of remembrance. The community of Bakersfield is sharing the importance of the day.

Day of the dead celebrations are happening all throughout Kern County. It's a festive way to remember our loved ones who have passed away and here in southwest Bakersfield is a bakery where they specialize in Pan de Muerto.

Mike Anguiano, is the owner of Bread and Honey and he says, " Pan de Muerto is bread of death which symbolizes the circle of life and death to our loved ones and in memory of the loved ones."

Bread and Honey has been in Bakersfield since December of 2021, and they say bringing their culture to the bakery was important. "I thought it was a good thing to bring it into the community and to the area and to offer the consumers a taste of different traditions." He said.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is also bringing traditions to Bakersfield. They will be having a Dia de los Muertos festival.

David Alanis, is one of the Executive Board Member of KCHCC, and he says, "It's just a time to fellowship and get together with the family and bring about what those family members like and remember them."

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says this event keeps growing and growing each year. "We find that it is a very Hispanic tradition however now we see non-Hispanics also joining in." Alanis says.

Organizers say the proceeds of this festival will go toward scholarship funds for students to expand their education.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their Dia de los Muertos festival on November 3 at the Kern County Fairgrounds starting at 1 pm.

