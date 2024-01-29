Family still fighting for justice two years after hit and run killed a 16-year-old boy

Video shows candles, photos of Angel Berumen, and posters asking for justice

Two years after Angel Berumen was killed in a hit and run accident while riding his skateboard to school, his mother, Jasmine Burleson, continues to push for justice in his case.

Two years after the death of Angel Berumen, family and friends gathered for a vigil as they continue to fight for justice.

At a candlelight vigil on Sunday night, Jasmine Burleson, Angel’s mother, tells me about his experience raising a pig for Future Farmers of America.

He took third place in his first year ever raising an animal, but Burleson says he wasn’t satisfied with third and was determined to go back and win.

“He had gotten his check the day before his accident, so he was super excited for the next year, and he just never got that ability to go back and try again,” Burleson said.

That’s just one of the memories she holds onto two years after the hit and run accident that killed the 16 year old while he was riding his skateboard to school.

“I feel like I could have lived with the fact that this may have been an accident if he would have done the right thing and called to get Angel help.”

According to the traffic crash report from the California Highway Patrol, officers ruled the accident as a hit and run crash.

The man charged in the case, Juan Rodelas Ortega was charged with a hit and run involving death or permanent serious injury and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Burleson emphasized her frustration with how long it’s taken to see justice served for her son, but she says she’s not going to stop fighting for it.

“We just wanted them to know that this wasn’t something that anybody has given up on even though it may feel that way to them because they have suffered no consequences,” she added.

The next court date is set for February 29th.



