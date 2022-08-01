Dominique LaVigne, 23ABC 23ABC News

Dominique LaVigne joined the 23ABC team in August of 2022 as a Reporter and Weekend Evening Weather Anchor. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film.

She is originally from Lake in the Hills, Illinois (and naturally loves all things Chicago sports) but grew up in San Antonio, Texas where she first fell in love with broadcast journalism.

During her freshman year of high school, she was a part of her school's inaugural broadcast journalism program. She carried her love of journalism into college where she worked on UT Austin's morning news show, GMTX, and produced an independent sports podcast.

Her favorite part of being a journalist is meeting new people and making a difference in the community by telling important stories.

In her free time, she loves hanging out with friends and family, listening to music, spending time outdoors, and watching movies. She can't wait to explore California and especially loves the beach, so feel free to recommend your favorite spots across the state!!