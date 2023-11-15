Fathers learn skills and life lessons thanks to these community programs

The Mission at Kern County and the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center have programs to help new and expecting parents, but did you know they have programs geared directly towards fathers?

Chris Lee, a father who has landed on some hard times, shared his experience and how the Mission's program helped him get his children back.

Video includes the Mission at Kern County and the BPC.

It’s not always easy parenting, especially for first time fathers.

“I didn’t know what it meant to be a father," said Chris Lee, a father who has landed on some hard times. “I would not be here if it wasn’t for the Mission.”

Lee found himself a resident at the Mission at Kern County after losing his job and struggling with addiction. Thanks to those around him, he not only regained his life and faith, but his children as well.

Lee took part in the Mission’s fatherhood program, a 24-7 program that helped him learn better ways to communicate, listen, and raise his children.

“That fatherhood class taught me to be able to sit down and love," he said. It taught me things I’m able to do with her and give her a voice.”

Like the Mission’s fatherhood program, the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center works to give new dads — like Elijah Linithicumn — the tools they need to support their children and their partner.

“I mean I love it, it give me more interest in how to take care of my baby," Linithicumn said.

The center teaches expecting fathers skills like feeding, swaddling, and bonding. They even teach how to nurture and care for mom.

Thanks to these programs, fathers like Elijah and Chris are happily taking on all the challenges and blessings that come with being a dad.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

