Final days for Great American Antiques

Earlier this year, Great American Antiques announced they were set to close their doors after they learned that their building was going to be sold.

Recently they learned the building is no longer up for sale, but not until after they sold most their inventory.

Video shows Great American back in October and how the store looks now. Nearly all three floors are empty.

Everything must go. That’s been the mantra for Great American Antiques this year as the store was set to close by this month.

Before taking it over, Rick Peralez was an avid collector and frequented the store when it was owned by Scott Grey. He said though it wasn't until he owned it that he began to wonder how Grey managed all those years by himself.

“I don’t know how he did it,” Peralez said. “Open seven days a week, all by himself.”

Cindy Wade has been shopping at Great American since it was owned by Grey, who opened the store more than three decades ago. She continued shopping there after new owners Rick and Vonda Peralez took over this year.

“There’s so much uniqueness, so much history,” said Wade "It was actually quite shocking when I came in today because the last time I saw, it was full."

Peralez said about a month ago they learned the building was no longer up for sale, but by that time they’d already sold around 80% of their inventory. Peralez said he’s always been more of a collector than a store owner, but still he’s grateful to see the items go to good homes.

Homes like Rod Crawford’s.

“I bet half of my house, I’ve got a 55-hundred square foot house and I bet half of my furnishings are from here now since they bought it,” Crawford said.

Peralez said they had to mark down most items to try and clear house, which was most upsetting to him. Seeing every item bringing joy to those taking it home, though, makes it easier.

“It’s a shame to store any of this stuff,” he said.

While he’s sad that the historic shop is closing after all these years, Peralez doesn’t have regrets. He said he wouldn’t take back the memories and friends he made along the way..

As for their beloved piano player Ulises Calderon, you still have a chance to see him play. He’ll actually be playing at the Brickyard in Downtown Bakersfield.

