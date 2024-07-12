Fireworks leftovers: 123 dogs end July 4th in shelters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The clock is ticking for several hundred pets that ran away during the long holiday weekend.

Officials and advocates are standing ready to help you find your animals.



Kern County Animal Services took in 123 dogs over the weekend following July 4th.

Chief Veterinarian Kimberly King says the shelters are over crowded and the holidays adds to that pressure.

Shelters could have your lost dog and don't require a fee to get your pet back.

This is what the aftermath of for of July sounds like, and looks like at Kern County Animal Services.

Dawn Romero outreach coordinator with unity canine express explains.

"Fireworks, definitely add more pressure to the problem and for any dogs that come in that means that we have to make space for them and sometimes that means the dogs will be euthanized during the Fourth of July holiday."

That's down from 153 a year ago..but still presents a problem says chief veterinarian Kimberly King.

That's down from 153 a year ago..but still presents a problem says chief veterinarian Kimberly King.

"We're trying to fit more dogs into the same space and so a Kennel that usually has a door so that the dogs can can go to both sides we are now having to close that door and were putting animals on both sides of the guillotine."

There are more resources available to help you find your pet..if they happen to get away.

Ramero encourages people to know.

"If they do get lost check next door check the Facebook sites but most importantly come into each shelter and walk through the kennels to find your dog."



