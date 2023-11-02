Four brothers carry sister's flag aboard first Kern County Native American Honor Flight

Video shows Kern County Native American veterans boarding the first ever Kern County Native American Honor Flight, Lopez family military lineage, and members singing "Soldier Boy".

The first Native American Kern County Honor Flight took off Wednesday, marking the final Honor Flight for Kern this year. On this flight are four brothers who all served in the USAF, and they'll be carrying their sister's flag with them.



Lawrence Lopez’s lineage of military service is three generations long. As he boarded the first ever Kern County Native American Honor Flight, he’s geared up for a once in a life time experience alongside not only his three brothers, but his sister as well.

“We have a sister who passed away," he said. "She was a vet and I’m going to take her flag with me."

Lawrence, his sister Ida, and his brother Mark, Matthew, and Luke all served in the United States Air Force. They're also members of the Chalon Tribe, one of eight divisions of the Ohlone people of Northern California.

“It’s funny I kinda always though that we fought for our country, and I didn’t know my country was 4,000 years long, not 250 years or 275 years of America," he said. "Our family’s been here a lot longer.”

Based on the percentage of the population, Native Americans served in the Armed Forces in a greater number than any other demographic. In fact, American Indians and Alaskan Natives served in at five times the national average, according to the National Indian Council.

Lopez and his family will join the group of native veterans from various tribes as they visit the nations capitol.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my stories, that I have," said Eric Neri, a U.S. Navy veteran.

As they embark on the monuments, Lopez said setting eyes on the National Native American Monument will be a special moment given gravity of the sacrifices he knows were made.

“I don’t know very many veterans who think that it was something special more than it was an honor that we could go out there and do that for our country." he said.

This trip years in the making, delayed due to COVID-19 and only the third Native American Honor Flight nationally, finally taking off with Lopez, his brothers, a son and his sister sharing this moment together.

“She would be giddy," he said. "She was, she was special, and we miss her.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

