From star athlete to owning his own business & giving back to the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Isaac Jernagin is a young entrepreneur who wants to give back to fellow athletes and residents of Bakersfield. Dash Sports Therapy started in 2022, and has been flourishing since. @ericjdockery



Started while in school and has one more semester left

Offers at home consultations and in-office sessions

Isaac experienced injuries himself, so he knows how to tend to others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. August is Black Business Awareness month, and a local man is working to ease others' pain.

Dash Sports Therapy is a physical therapy business that he says can heal your body rapidly.

Isaac Jernagin was a standout athlete in high school, and that success came with its share of injuries. As the owner of Dash Sports Therapy, he tells me that he knows firsthand how to heal others.

Isaac Jernagin said "I've been injured myself, I've torn my ACL and I've broken my clavicle. I deal with a lot of athletic injuries all the time. So here at Dash Sports Therapy, we deal with any back, shoulder, knee, hamstring, or quad. Any type of body injuries you know that you can think of we deal with."

This business was started in 2022, while Isaac was still in school. He tells me he has one more semester, but he knows this is the career path he wants to pursue.

"The odds are always stacked against us. Just being an entrepreneur being led in the right way by my parents and things like that are just super big for me. Wanting to do things on my own, not wanting to be under anybody." said Isaac

Dash Sports Therapy isn't just for athletes, he opens his business to all residents.

Rebecca Tellez one his Isaac's clients said "Working out and im very active at my job. Doing a lot of lifting, running, and moving. Sometimes a lot of unexpected moving, so I must stay in tip-top shape as far as movement and speed. So because of that im constantly sore."

Isaac uses multiple types of healing methods, from massage guns to stretching, cupping, and weighted balls for shoulder mobility. Rebecca says "There are certain stretches that I can't do or like I can do, when he incorporates the body weight. Whenever he does certain movements that I can't do myself."

Isaac says "Any soreness any pain that you feel can help improve the range of motion as well as decrease the pain scale whether you've broken something, or you just need to get back on the field."

Isaac tells me that he wants to be an inspiration for the youth, and be a shining light for the next generation of other African American business owners to know that they can do it.

If you would like to reach out to schedule an appointment organizers say to contact them atdashsportstherapy.com. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery, your neighborhood reporter.

