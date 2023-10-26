Jurisdiction can be tricky when responding to homelessness

Video shows homeless, encampment near Garces Circle, and chain linked fence underneath overpass.

The City of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Police are spending more and more time fielding calls and reports for homeless and encampments, however many times when they get those calls, the next step can often be an issue of jurisdiction.

It might not seem like much, but the chain linked fence underneath the overpass at the Garces Circle is a big step towards deterring homeless encampments.

“It’s very easy to generalize the problem and the surrounding issues that come with that," said Lieutenant Matt Gregory.

Gregory manages BPD's impact team handling homeless issues around the city. It's work he feels connected to given his experience with our homeless population.

“I’ve talked to people who I went to high school with and are now homeless, so these are people we know," he said.

BPD and the City's code enforcement teams are working hard to address homeless issues by putting a focus on linking individuals with services. Code Enforcement contracts with Flood Ministries to handle street outreach and often times reach out to them when they receive reports regarding homeless.

“Most folks that are resistant to services it takes 13 to 17 contacts before they become less resistant and will start accepting services," said Code Enforcement Manager David Paquette.

While calls for service come into code enforcement and BPD everyday, often times these reports fall out of their jurisdiction, whether it be county or state. In the encampment is near a railway or highway, then jurisdiction could fall under railroads like BSNF or under Caltrans. In fact, it was Caltrans who authorized the fencing under the overpass at Garces Circle.

“If we receive complaints of areas like state properties, freeways, we’ll still go out and make sure there’s no emergencies," Gregory said. "Depending on the size of the encampment, it’s going to take some time to address, it’s going to take a more lengthy process.”

The same can be said for abandoned buildings. Code enforcement has a list of buildings that are hotpots for trespassers and illegal activity. Paquette said those buildings are checked daily, but newly vacant buildings may not be on their radar and take time to address.

“It’s kinda like that broken window saying, if you see something say something. Our due process for property owners before the city can take abatement action is quite lengthy," Paquette said.

While they know it’s frustrating for resident to see our homeless rates rise, the City and BPD are actively working to address these complexities and hope the community will look at our homeless crisis with compassion.

“They’re part of our community and we have a responsibility, a duty to help them," Gregory said.

Another tool the City hopes will improve homeless responses and services is a new unified community call center currently in the works. The new center will help field calls to the appropriate service providers.

