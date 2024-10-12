KCLEF 36th Annual Officer of the Year Awards Dinner

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation held their annual Officer of the Year Awards. Showcasing their officers all throughout Kern County, and thanking them for their service to our community.



Held at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA on October 10.

Multiple positions in law enforcement was recognized, their were three officers of the year.

Special Guest from Jay Leno

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Filling up the mechanics bank area you will see red, white, and blue. That’s because we are here at the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation for their 36th annual Officer of the Year Awards. I’m Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. During this ceremony they will highlight multiple officers throughout the county & they will have a special guest speaker Jay Leno.

The awards ceremony was held on Thursday and they honored multiple positions in law enforcement from Dispatcher of the year, Officer of the year, and Community impact award, alongside others.

Angela Barton the President of Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation said "Well it's not just keeping us protected are officers sacrificing their minds, and they see things that, they can never unsee. They give everything that they have, and if this ceremony is all they get. That’s the least we can do, honor them once a year and just really recognize what they do for us. Its so important to not just this community but our nation.

The night was filled with food, drinks, and entertainment. During the ceremony comedian Jay Leno performed stand up for the officers while thanking them for their service to the community.

"People always call cops when something is terrible. They don’t call them just to say thank you. Its fun to come by just to thank them for the work they do. It’s a thankless job, I don’t know anybody else that would do it for that money." said Jay Leno Former TV Host and Comedian.

After the performance from Jay Leno, Angela Barton started the award ceremony where they recognized multiple officers and gave out a scholarship. This year they had three officers of the year, from US Forest Service Officer Ty Davis, Kern County Sheriff Office SR. Deputy Bobby Jo Gafford, and Kern County Sheriff Office Deputy Brandon Steffins.

"Its pretty amazing to be acknowledged by one of the agencies that we work with all the time. Especially up there in the Kern River Valley we work closely with Kern County Sheriff a couple times, CHP, and Bureau of Land Management." Officer of the year recipient Ty Davis.

Organizers tell me it was a great turnout! They also want to thank all law enforcement regardless if they were recognized or not. For 23 ABC I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

