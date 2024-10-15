KCSO releases body camera footage from deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff's deputies released body camera footage from a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Bakersfield in September, showing the events leading up to the shooting.



Video shows incident leading up to the 4th deputy-involved shooting for the Kern County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, September 2nd, Kern County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop here involving Christian Dumas who, at the time, had two felony warrants out for his arrest.

Near the Motel 6 on Olive Tree Court, a Kern County Sheriff's deputy stopped Christian Dumas around 9 p.m. on Monday, September 2.

"Anything in the car that's illegal? Be honest," the deputy asked. "So yes, you do."

"No, it's defense spray," Dumas said.

Another deputy, Erica Andrews arrived on the scene to help with the investigation.

"I could try and help you guys out," Dumas said.

"Help me out with what?" the first deputy asked.

"Like I just… give me a pass on this one, and take me to take care… she's my mom and I got a lot of [expletive] going on," the footage shows Dumas asking.

"Okay, Christian. Let me do my whole investigation, and we'll go from there, okay," the deputy said.

Through a records check, the deputy confirmed Dumas had two felony warrants and asked him to step out of the vehicle.

"I'm gonna put my hoodie on because it's gonna be cold," Dumas said.

In the video, as Dumas attempts to put his hoodie on, he reveals and uses the pepper spray on the deputy.

When the first officer retreats, Andrews chased Dumas as he ran towards a motel with people inside.

"Hey, stop! Sheriff's Office, stop!" Andrews yelled at Dumas.

When coming out of the lobby, the body cam video shows Dumas deploying the pepper spray again, resulting in three shots from Andrews.

Andrews failed to hit Dumas with any of the bullets.

KCSO placed Andrews on leave until the investigation was complete.

Five days after the incident when KCSO found Dumas, he attempted to flee and pepper sprayed deputies again.

KCSO arrested him on multiple charges including grand theft auto, resisting arrest, harming a police dog, obstructing a peace deputy among others.

On September 23, he accepted a plea deal and could spend up to ten years in prison.

Dumas is scheduled to be sentenced on October 22.

Out of the four deputy-involved shootings for KCSO in 2024, this is the only one that didn't result in a death.

After an Incident Review Board conducted an investigation into the use of force ... they determined it was within policy.

