Kern AFF 4th Annual En Garde Gala "An Evening in Paris"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation is having its 4th Annual En Garde Gala at Luigi's. The organization has been helping kids and adults with or without disabilities learn the art of fencing.



Event will be held at Luigi's in Bakersfield, CA

Organization started para fencing about 3 years ago, allowing them to help disable clients learn the sport

Olympic Bronze Medalist Nick Itkin will be present at the Evening in Paris to speak to the students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

En Garde, The Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation is hosting its 4th Annual Gala this weekend. I’m Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This organization teaches youth and adults the art of fencing while having fun in a safe environment.

The Kern AFF started in 2012 CEO Lucas Dobrzanski wanted to bring the sport he loved to the community of Kern County.

Lucas Dobrzanski CEO of Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation said "Our mission is to provide fencing as a vehicle for kids and adults to exercise, have fun, and eventually support kids and adults who have physical and mental disabilities."

Lucas tells me they started introducing para-fencing during training around three years ago... allowing them to accept children and adults with all disabilities who are interested in the sport.

"That’s where the para fencing came in; It was a joy for me to change the mindset of a sport that’s never been done in Bakersfield. To get it out of an after school program into developing competitor fencers." said Rudolph Streitz Head Coach

"A program called Wheelchair-Fencing is part of the para Olympics and we provide training for free as well as travel costs to competitions." said Lucas

One of their star students Kevin Reeves lost his arm and leg in an accident, but he doesn’t let that stop him from striving for greatness in the sport. They are training to send him to the 2028 Olympics.

Kevin Reeves who is preparing for the Olympics said "I've always been an active person. You take my arm and my leg away I’m still going to figure out how I can be active still. You can only do so much, this luckily is a sport where I can sit down and I can work out for a long time."

Kevin tells me he is ready to enter the 2028 Olympics in Inglewood, CA after barely making it to the Paris Olympics he wants to take the stage and represent his country. He also says "It’s a smaller team when it's not your country hosting, and I was right there you got to be top 2 I think I was number 3".

This event will be held at Luigi's on September 14th, with an Olympic bronze medalist on hand to talk and teach the kids. For 23ABC I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

