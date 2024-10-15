Kern County Employers' Training Resource helping oil workers find a new career

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has been in constant effort to move towards clean air energy. The Employers' Training Resource in Bakersfield, is starting a program to help oil & gas workers who have lost their jobs.



Some oil and gas workers have experienced being laid off since the California is moving towards more clean energy options.

Some privately owned oil companies have not had to let go as many of their workers compared to union corporations.

There will be around 700 positions available for workers who wish to enter a new career field under the Kern County ETR program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Millions of dollars in state funding are hoping to help hundreds of displaced oil workers find a new career. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Kern County Employers' Training Resources has received more than 11 million dollars to offset the impact of changes by the state that is squeezing the industry.

Kern County received state funding to help workers who have been laid off in the oil and gas industry. They plan to do this through a program will provide training along with reemployment services.

Brandon Evans Director of Employers' Training Resource said "Anybody who has already been impacted, or suspect they might be impacted. Reach out to us, so we can start to have that conversation. Listen to what they think they would like for us to help them in this situation and then we will begin to usher services towards them and make that happen."

Oil & gas companies have been reducing workers and even closing up shop due to ongoing changes to the industry in California. The Employment Training Resource is there to help workers with resume training, applying for new jobs, in hopes to get them ready to enter a new industry.

Despite all this, some companies like Hathaway LLC. have stayed in the game the whole time, and the changes in California haven't had a major impact on their company.

Chad Hathaway owner of Hathaway LLC. said " Our employee count has been very stable. I have always felt like that. Their are times in the past we had to deal with oil prices, but I built my company on the basis of survival."

Hathaway tells me they don't want changes being pushed down by the state, they want Kern County to stay the same!

"It's insulting, you kill our jobs, jobs that are paying $85,000 to 120,000 a year. You tell the engineer, sorry we can't help you. You need to go find a job somewhere else. Geologist all the technical folks that put themselves through college and worked their tails off to get where they are at. You're going to hand us a penitence that equals about $15,000 per employee. We don't want your money we want our jobs." said Hathaway

Even though some businesses have been impacted or not, the state is still heading in a different direction and the county recognizes that.

"First things first, we wish that the oil and gas industry that has been heart and soul of Kern County for so long. Was able to continue and thrive and all these folks can continue to do their job that has been feeding their families for so long. We know California as a whole is transiting away from this, and so we have accepted that. What we are doing is trying to work towards helping that transition be as smooth as possible. It may be that we are able to help them find a job that is equally quality to what they are used to. Whatever it is, we are trying to make that transition as successful as possible. " said Brandon Evans.

If you do find yourself looking for a new career outside of the oil or gas industries, you can call 661-742-2217 or go to employerstrainingresourse.com

Evans tells me they have more than 300 spots available. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



