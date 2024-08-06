Latinos Barbershop: Honoring one of their own

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Carlos Hugo Soto Frias was a known barber in the Bakersfield community. He worked at Latinos Barbershop for 12 years. On July 29th he took his son to Lake Ming, & unfortunately drowned & passed away.



Carlos was 48 years old when the incident happened

He was loved by his family, co-workers, and clients

Known as "Champion" around the shop

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

He's being described as a man of the community, the first to arrive at the barbershop and the last to leave. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. On July 29th, Carlos Hugo Soto Frias visited Lake Ming with his son, but unfortunately never came home.

His family tells me Carlos loved the water and his children, just as much as he loved working at the barbershop.

Alejandra Castro said "Very reliable especially with his clients. That's why he was fortunate with the clientele that he built."

Carlos was known as a champion around the shop, his coworkers on Monday talked about how funny and silly he was at work. How he always with a smile on his face.

"Carlos was a very good person, he was a person who had a lot of clients in the barbershop. He opened the barber shop in the morning, he always opened the door he was a hard worker." said Elsia Sanchez.

Alejandra Castro tells me Carlos's clients and co-workers truly enjoyed his presence. When some clients heard the news they decided to not get a cut out of respect for Carlos. One client brought in a groupo to play three songs to celebrate Carlos life.

"When I knew I was coming in, I didn't think it was going to be as hard when I walked in and didn't see him sitting in the chair. It's hard. You don't know how much somebody impacted your life until they're gone." said Alejandra Castro.

The barbershop has raised $3000 for Carlos's family within the last week. They also say they will cut his children hair in remembrance of their father. If you would like to help or support Carlos family you can reach out to frias91780@yahoo.com for further information.

If you would like to pay your respect to Carlos Frias please visit the Latino's barbershop in Bakersfield. For 23 ABC im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



