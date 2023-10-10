Local Jewish community feel the impact of Hamas attacks in Israel

Local Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and local Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger respond to the weekend attacks in Israel. McCarthy calls for immediate action from the U.S. while Rabbi Schlanger calls from prayer from the entire community.

Video shows attacks in Israel, press conference from McCarthy Monday, and the Holocaust Memorial at the Chabad of Bakersfield.

As destruction and death continue to reign from Hamas attacks on Israel, the Jewish community in Bakersfield is in mourning as they feel the impact.

“Strong impact being that the Jewish nation, which started as one people, and today we are one people," said Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger of the Chabad of Bakersfield, providing a power message in response to the attacks.

“Through prayer for our beloved soldiers," he said. "The men and women who are fighting for the very fiber of our life, the land of Israel.”

Local congressman Kevin McCarthy wasted no time to provide his response to what he stated was a targeted terrorist attack.

“As speaker my very first trip internationally was to Israel," he said.

The recently ousted house speaker saying now is the time for action, specifically outlining the steps he’d like to see taken:

1: rescue American hostages and extradite Hamas leader

2: support Israel

3: confront Iran

4: focus our own security

5: confront antisemitism in the U.S.

“We cannot repeat what happened in Afghanistan. It must be clear that we do not negotiate with terrorist and no American will be left behind," McCarthy said. "This wasn’t just a failure in Israel on their intelligence community, this was on ours as well. Why did we not know.”

Rabbi Schlanger sharing that while the attack came as a surprise to many across the world.. he believes it was no mistake that Hamas chose the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah to strike, comparing the images coming out of Israel to those of World War II and the Holocaust.

“No matter our differences, no matter who we are," he said. "We all feel so strongly locally that this is happening one again to our very own brothers and sister.”

Meantime when asked regarding the House Speakership vote, McCarthy said he would not rule it out following these events.

