Man accused of abducting child in Bakersfield extradited to Kern County from Utah

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Joshua Michael Stehle is accused of kidnapping, contacting and arranging to meet a minor for sex. Stehle was arested in Utah and extradited back to Kern County to stand trial.



On Wednesday, 23ABC learned that Joshua Michael Stehle was extradited from Sevier County, Utah back to Kern County to stand trial for six felony counts that allege he abducted a Bakersfield child with sexual intentions.

Stehle was arrested by Salina Police in Utah and held at the Sevier County Jail following his arrest.

The six allegations against Stehle include lewd acts with a person under the age of 14, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Stehle is due in court in Bakersfield on April 4th at 3 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter at the Kern County Sheriff's office. You might remember a few weeks ago, we covered a press conference right here concerning an incident where a Bakersfield child was abducted, but thankfully found safe. Now the man accused of doing so is in custody with the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Michael Stehle was extradited from Sevier County, Utah back to Kern County to stand trial, he is accused of abducting attempting to take a child back to Colorado where he was living at that time.

Stehle was arrested by the Salina Police Department shortly after KCSO officials put out a request for help from other law enforcement agencies.

Stehle is facing six felony allegations, including contacting a minor for sex, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Stehle will be in court in Bakersfield on Thursday at 3 p.m.

