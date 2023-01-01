Sam Hoyle, 23ABC

E-mail: Sam.Hoyle@kero.com

Sam Hoyle recently took over the 10 p.m. anchor position after serving as the sports director for KTVH for just shy of three years.

Sam is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

In Sam’s free time, he enjoys fishing — he’s very excited to target species other than largemouth bass and rainbow trout — golfing, and playing video games.

If you see Sam around town be sure to say “Hi.” If you have any story ideas, tips to fix the slice in his golf swing, or a good place to fish, email Sam at sam.hoyle@kero.com