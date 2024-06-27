Neighborhood comes together to keep each other afloat while dealing with a water pressure issue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Shirley Lane Community has been dealing with low water pressure. This is an ongoing problem that has affected more than 190 homes. This isn't the first time but it is the longest they've been without.



Over 300 residents affected, approaching a week without proper water pressure.

Communities and businesses all around Shirley Lane coming together to help them out.

Water tanks aren't working properly. Businesses providing food and showers to accommodate residents during this time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The Shirley Lane community is still without proper water pressure. Multiple community vendors and businesses are providing families with what they need to get through the week.

Residents say it's happened before, but it's never lasted this long.

They are approaching a week without, and hope everything will be fixed soon.

Lora Brown Fairfax School District Superintendent said "It came to our attention that we had a neighborhood with about 190 homes that didn't have any water since Friday. So, we just tried to mobilize as soon as possible we came out around noon on Sunday and opened the Shirley Lane cafeteria."

Shirley Lane Elementary will be open every day until 9-9:30, providing the community with whatever they need to keep it afloat.

Maritza Jimenez Community Engagement Supervisor said "We were able to bring out showers, so we know people were out of water, right? They couldn't shower, so we had showers that people came and took a shower. We got towels for them and soap."

Local vendors and businesses provided the showers, alongside food, water, and other sources available for the neighborhood.

"We've got all types of resources set up here, such as mobile health units, showers, toiletries, and hygiene kits, and lunch, and dinner have been provided by different vendors as well. We are just trying to be a local hub for the community right now." mentioned Lora Brown

Volunteers have been joining in the effort... taking items to families who might be bedridden or can't make it to the center.

If you would like to donate water, juices, or anything of that nature you can drop it off at our station at 321 21st St in Bakersfield. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

