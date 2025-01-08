New California Auto Insurance Laws Increase Minimum Coverage for Drivers in 2025

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California’s 2025 auto insurance laws increase minimum liability coverage for drivers, aiming to provide more protection for accident victims, though it may lead to higher premiums and more uninsured drivers.



California’s 2025 auto insurance laws raise minimum liability coverage for drivers under the Protect California Drivers Act.

The new minimums include $30,000 for bodily injury or death of one person, $60,000 for all persons, and $15,000 for property damage.

While the law provides more protection for accident victims, it may lead to higher premiums, especially for drivers with minimum policies.

Experts warn that the law could result in more uninsured drivers if some avoid paying higher premiums.

If you are in an accident, it could now be much more costly. Now in 2025, there are new laws on auto insurance.

The amount of liability needed with your car insurance has gone up due to a new law known as the Protect California Drivers Act. This act aims to provide better financial protection for accident victims while addressing medical and repair costs.

Under Senate Bill 1107, the minimum liability insurance coverage for California drivers increases to $30,000 for bodily injury or death of one person, compared to the previous minimum of $15,000; $60,000 for bodily injury or death of all persons, compared to a previous minimum of $30,000; and $15,000 for damage to property, compared to the $5,000 minimum.

"The positive is that you are going to have more coverage to protect you civilly in case you cause an accident and more coverage for you if you're a victim in an accident. But it is going to affect those that have a minimum policy because now with the doubling of the coverage, we're going to see those minimum policies increase." Juan Garza said.

Juan Garza, a local associate attorney, says to remember that driving is a privilege and that it's important to carry at least a minimum insurance coverage. “With this change in law, we may see some people not wanting to pay the premium, and there will be more drivers out there driving without insurance, which is illegal. But nonetheless, we think that may happen, and it's important for consumers to look into their own policies.” Garza said.

Garza says this forces California drivers to carry a higher minimum, which should afford more coverage to victims of car accidents.

We reached out to the author of the bill, but he is no longer a senator for District 3 and retired as of November 30, 2024.

According to the California Legislative Information, on January 1st of 2035, the minimum liability coverage could be increased again.

