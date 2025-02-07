New maternal health policies coming to Kern County residents

The Department of Health Care Services have recently announced two initiatives which are aimed to reduce the number of deaths in relation to maternity care.



On Wednesday a panel of maternity and health experts at Memorial Hospital discussed and introduced the newest innovation model, called birthing care pathways.

The program intends to reduce the number of deaths relating to maternity care.

The pathway has outlined 42 different key strategies to increase accessible care for pregnant and postpartum individuals.

It's been a project roughly 18 months in the making. Medical professionals across the state trying to find a better way of delivering maternal health care. The department of health care services now launching its strategies.

According to the Department of Health Care Services, nearly one in eight U.S. births occur in California, with 40 percent of those births covered by Medi-Cal.

"Really outlines 42 policies that DHCS is implementing with its partners so that every single medical member can have the most amazing, high quality, equitable, pregnancy and postpartum experience that they need and deserve,” said Chief Quality Officer for DHCS Palav Babaria.

The Birthing Care Pathway aims to reduce maternal mortality, address racial and ethnic disparities, and improve access to comprehensive maternity services statewide.

Babaria says the Birthing Care Pathway aims to reduce maternal mortality and has designed policies to include providing access to the option of having a physician, midwife, or doula. As well as a payment redesign or Medi-Cal maternity care.

DCHS says the policies are set to be implemented for months or years, depending on the specific policies.

