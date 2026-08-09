Email: Ruby.Rivera@kero.com

Ruby is your Delano and McFarland Neighborhood Reporter!

Ruby Rivera is a bilingual reporter who joined the team in December of 2022. She graduated from California State University, Northridge with a B.A in Broadcast Journalism where she gained experience in reporting, anchoring, and editing for the student-run news show, Valley View News, and the school's radio station KCSN.

Being born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, she grew up watching the news as one of her favorite pastimes. Her desire to become a reporter began in elementary school after participating in an after-school news program. Ruby is excited to be starting her journalism career as she embarks on this new journey.

In her free time, Ruby likes to test out new recipes and spend time with her family, friends and dogs. She can also be found at Target where she finds items that help her embrace her decorative creativity.

Feel free to say hi to Ruby if you ever see her in Delano or McFarland! She is always looking for new story ideas.