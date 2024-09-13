New positions available in the county at The Kern County Career Expo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is hosting their third annual career expo at Kern County Administrative Center. They are offering jobs all throughout the county, some of these jobs will be having on-spot interviews.



This event will start at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA.

Organizations from Kern County Fire, Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, Child Support Services, General Services, and more will be present on Saturday looking for hires.

Kern County Sheriff's Office will be testing for Deputy Sheriff Trainee and Sheriff Detentions Trainee positions at 10 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern County is hosting a career fair this weekend, urging the community to apply and join their team. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. They will be offering jobs from all over the county from temporary to full-time positions.

This is their 3rd annual career fair, offering residents of the county a opportunity to make a change in their community.

Ally Triolo Kern County Chief Communications Officer said "What's so empowering about working for your local government, is you can really be a change maker when it comes to making a difference in your community. I think of a lot of our residents don't understand the reach that our local government has."

In July 2024 Kern County saw a 9.5% unemployment rate, that is with a labor force of over 391 thousand, while just over 37 thousand of that labor force was unemployed. According to State of California Employment Development Department.

"From making sure that stray animals are picked up the streets, to keeping the road smooth, to responding to an emergency from our fire department to our sheriffs office. All of these quality of life services that we enjoy as residents that's really being put fourth by all of the people that work here in Kern County. " said Ally

Organizers tell me there will be opportunities to conduct on the spot interviews for residents who are ready to jump into the field.

Michael Goulart Assistant Chief HR for Kern County said "Temporary positions we can hire as little as a few days, well actually be doing on the site interviews for some temporary positions. We may have the ability to have someone in the shop within the next two weeks. For per positions we have testing for a lot of them and were normally looking at a 30-40 day period."

Organizers tell me businesses are looking for candidates who are ready to be a voice for their community and serve the people of Kern County. Jobs like KCSO, Kern County Fire, Human Services, General Services and Librarians plus many more will be available on Saturday. Some jobs require as little as a 10th grade education to apply.

This Expo will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 9 am to 1 pm. Dress to impress and bring your resume. For 23 ABC, I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

