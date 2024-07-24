Non-profit organization Children First of Kern County receives a 10,000 donation

Children First of Kern County has been a non-profit organization since 2011 serving the east side of Bakersfield community.

Starbucks foundation partnered with Children First and our in their second year of collaboration

Funds are planned to go back into the community service the children and David Nelson Pocket Park.

I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Good things are happening in your community. A nonprofit organization partnered up with Starbucks last year. On Tuesday, July 23 they received a 10,000-dollar grant to support kids on the East Side.

This is the second year the two groups have joined forces. In all, Starbucks has donated, so far, a total of 11,000 dollars to support local kids.

Stephanie Jordan said "Last year we nominated them for a neighborhood grant, and we were able to get them $1000. This year so many partners chose them for their nomination, that we were able to give them the full 10,000. Which is the largest grant given in our region for Starbucks which is from Fresno down to LA."

Andre Gonzales owner of Children First said "Continuing the enrichment activities in children in east Bakersfield. We are looking forward to putting these dollars to good use. Every single dollar that we receive from a donation goes directly back into our work our programmatic work at Children First."

Organizers tell me some funds will also be used to revitalize the David Nelson Pocket Park. Which has served the community for 5 years in honor of the fallen BPD officer.

"They were a grassroots nonprofit. They were working out of the David Nelson Pocket Park which is down the street from one of our stores. We made that connection and started a food distribution with them. That kind of sparked this whole journey that we've been on with them." said Bailey Gacs

The Starbucks Foundation operates a chapter in east Bakersfield that shows up to the park monthly. They put together boxes of food, with the help of CAP-K for local families.

If you would like to come out and support them, a food distribution drive is happening at David Nelson's Pocket Park every third Thursday from 2-6 pm. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



