Propose a new bill today!

State Senator Melissa Hurtado is allowing the communities of the 16th district to send in their ideas for possible bills. This allows Hurtado to have a better understanding of the communities needs.



According to the senator, asking the community for ideas isn’t new, in fact, it’s a tradition she’s upheld since her first term.

In the past, Hurtado has passed bills from ideas that came straight from Kern County, such as increasing migrant childcare and providing more resources for local nursing programs.

Hurtado says this allows her to be in many places at once in a way and determine how to better serve the communities of the 16th district.



With it currently being the legislation session, Senator Melissa Hurtado is asking her communities to speak up for what they want. Now, she’s made it a lot easier for people to get their ideas across.

“It’s a tradition that I actually started early on into my senate term, my first term,” said Senator Hurtado. “What I learned is that the best ideas and the way you solve the problems of the constituents you represent is to hear from them directly.”

Senator Hurtado is going directly to her constituents. She's asking them to submit ideas to her office for consideration of becoming law.

Hurtado says since implementing this idea, some of her most successful pieces of legislation introduced were the ones suggested by the public.

Some of those ideas came straight from Kern County, such as increasing migrant childcare and providing more resources for local nursing programs, and there’s more on the way.

“We’re gonna be reintroducing a piece of legislation about grants to firefighter training. That was brought to us by firefighters, well fire chiefs I should say,” said Senator Hurtado.

Hurtado says being able to hear the ideas of the public and act on them has also created a stronger bond between her and the communities she serves.

“Not getting involved is probably the worst thing someone can do,” said Hurtado. “You want to be able to work with the policy maker over your region, over your community, even if you disagree with them.”

All submissions must be made online by February 14 at 5pm. To submit an idea, click here.

