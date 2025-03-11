Raising awareness for teen dating violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Teen dating violence prevention. Angel Lee, founder of the Angel Lee Crisis Prevention Network, shares her experience. Dr. Tintin M. Abad, a pediatrician and teen dating violence physician at Kaiser Permanente, highlights the issue of domestic violence that some in relationships face.



Angel Lee, a domestic violence survivor, emphasizes the need for greater awareness of teen dating violence.

1 in 12 high school students experience dating violence, but many do not report it.

Lee shares her personal story to encourage other victims to speak out and seek help.

Dr. TinTin Abad highlights signs of potential abuse, including possessiveness and isolation.

Both Lee and Abad advocate for open discussions between teens and parents about healthy relationships.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community members in Kern County tell us that teenagers tend to be left out of this vital conversation, so they are hoping to spread awareness.

Angel Lee recalls, "He told me that he was 18 when actually he was 10 years older."

At the age of 16, she met her first boyfriend.

"It started off as what they call love bombing,"

she explains, referring to the gifts and nice places he took her, which is a common tactic that can lead to abuse. Lee claims her boyfriend started yelling and getting physical during a disagreement as she tried to get out of the car.

"I couldn't get the door open. He grabbed me by my arm while driving and pulled me back in."

With the continuous cycle of abuse, she didn’t know what to do; later, she would find out she had two children with the man who harmed her.

Those same children would give her the courage to leave, and now she shares her story with the Angel Lee Crisis Prevention Network, concerned that many teens don't come forward.

"To share their story with other victims so they can see that there is an example for them—that, oh wow, she can make it, I can make it."

According to Dr. Tintin Abad, 1 in 12 high school students experience sexual dating violence, and 1 in 12 experience dating violence.

Dr. Abad works with teens dealing with abuse and tells us these numbers are low because not enough teens come forward. "As parents, I believe that we have a big role in showing good relationships to them, of course just being aware of their activities and really monitoring what their whereabouts are in school and who they are dating."

She notes signs to detect potential abuse in a relationship, including when your partner is being more possessive, having tantrums, insulting or belittling you, or just monitoring you, stalking you, isolating you from your family and friends, or showing physical aggression towards you.

Like Lee, they both hope to continue the dialogue of teens and parents understanding the significance of violence while dating.

Angel Lee advises, "Don't blame your kids if they're going through that. Don't say it's your fault; that doesn't help because they have probably been tormented enough by the mental abuse in their mind.

They don't need to be tormented by their parents. You need to let them say what they are going to say so you can figure out what you can do to help."

For more resources for a teen you may know going through abuse, you can reach out to the number 1-866-331-9474, The National Teen Hotline.

