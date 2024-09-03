The City of Bakersfield is closing their spray parks for the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — All City of Bakersfield spray parks will close after Monday. Some parents and children are shocked, while knowing the hot temperatures will continue.



Parents were shocked to hear the news and hope next year they stay open longer

The weather is picking up in temperature next week.

All spray parks in Bakersfield will be closed until next summer

If Labor Day is the official end of summer, it's also the day that the city of Bakersfield closes all of its spray parks. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Many people came out today to cool off and enjoy the final days before heading back to school and work

All spray parks throughout Bakersfield will officially close after today. This news brought out multiple families to enjoy the water before it's gone.

JJ Gomez said "For people who aren't fortunate enough to have a swimming pool this park is a blessing. For people who just want to cool off, not get in the river or swim in a pool. I think that this place is perfect."

The water parks also attract tourists who are visiting Bakersfield.

"We don't have parks like this where we're from and so this is why we come here. Because we want to be able to go to little things like this. The fact that it's a Monday and it's a beautiful day, Obviously Olive isn't old enough to go in many parks but she's old enough to go in this." said Maggie Russell.

Children and parents were shocked to find out that today would be the last day this summer to visit the parks. "Our summers go well into October sometimes and next week is supposed to be 106. So I think it would be a great idea if they left them open a little longer." said JJ

If you missed out don't worry there's always next summer. For 23 ABC Im Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield reporter.

