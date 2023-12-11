Vince Fong changes direction, announces run for Kevin McCarthy's seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong announced his bid for local Congressman Kevin McCarthy's seat, after previously stating he wouldn't.

Following McCarthy's announcement his plans to retire at the end of the year, Fong said Friday he had no intention of filling the former speaker's position. Yet Monday, the assemblyman's office shared a statement, announcing his change of heart, saying in part, "In light of recent developments and in an attempt to unite our community in this critical moment in our nation’s history, I have decided to run for Congress in 2024."

Fong currently represents the 34th State Assembly District, covering around 60% of the voters in California’s 20th Congressional District, according to his release. Before his election to the State Assembly, he served as the district director to McCarthy.

His announcement to run came just a day after Senator Shannon Grove announced she would not run for a Congress.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

