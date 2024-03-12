Vince Fong leads the 20th Congressional District race as Special Election nears

Video shows the top contenders in the 20th Congressional District race, with Vince Fong leading the charge.

The 20th Congressional District is still waiting for someone to fill it’s seat, at least until the General Election. Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong is leading in the preliminary primary results, but what can we expect during the Special Election?

Local Representative Vince Fong is moving forward in the 20th CD race with 38&of the vote a large number of which is coming from Kern County.

Close behind is Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux with 25.8% of the vote, and Marisa Wood, a Bakersfield teacher with 22%.

“I really think we’re going to see that trend continue with Fong,” said political analyst Ian Anderson.

Anderson said these early results we’re seeing from the primary could be a preview of what’s to come in the Special Election on March 19, a race that will choose who will maintain the 20th CD seat until after the General Election.

“This is one thing, this is when it’s important to pay attention to where you live,” Anderson said.

The 20th CD encompasses parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.

From early primary results, Fong took the lead in Kern and Fresno counties but Boudreaux led in Kings and Tulare. Depending on how votes turn out in this special election — Fong could face a run-off in may against a fellow republican.

“If it’s two republicans that it really becomes about who is the best candidate, and less about who controls the house,” Anderson said.

While these results might be early indicators of who will win in the Special Election, there’s still no guarantee how these results will translate into the November General Election, given the ongoing legal battle between Fong and the California Secretary of State.

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber challenged Fong’s run for congress, citing his filing for reelection for the 32nd Assembly District. While a judge ruled in favor of Fong — Weber is hoping a state appeals court will terminate his congressional candidacy before she certifies results in April.

Anderson said if Fong is able to move onto the General Election, then winning the special election could work in his favor allowing him to begin enacting policy.

