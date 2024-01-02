Seniors at Highgate Regents proved you're never too old to take the plunge.

The polar bear plunge is a time-honored tradition, and while it's often a symbol for washing away the past, these folks are sharing some wisdom along with their resolutions.

Old-timers ringing in the new year in freezing water. Over a dozen residents at Highgate Regents active adult community took the plunge on the first day of 2024.

“I don’t know who’s grand idea this was, but it sounded like fun and you can tell we had a lot of participants," said retired teacher Barry Roy.

Roy jumped in more than once, though he had a little help from long-time friend David Onsun. Roy said even while he’s in retirement, he’s not letting anything hold him back.

“We’re old but we still know how to have fun," he said.

That’s his advice to the younger generations.

“Do it now, tomorrow don’t always come so do it while you can and enjoy life," he said.

While the water seemed a little scary at first, most residents were lucky enough to hop into the hot tub next.

“I’ll tell you I’d rather be in this hot tub," Onsun said.

Onsun said the water helped invigorate him heading into this year and he’s happy to do it with friends like Roy.

“So the guy that I just pushed in, we worked together for many many years," he said. "Be spontaneous, you know every day is a gift and just make the most of it."

