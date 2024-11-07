Zack Bashirtash leads Bakersfield City Council Ward 6 Race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Election season is over, and The City of Bakersfield are counting their votes to determine their new city council candidates for their wards. Zack Bashirtash is one of the lead candidate for Ward 6.



Bashirtash leads Ward 6, followed by Imelda Ceda, Tom Webster, & Johnny Olaguez

Bashirtash is leading the race by 606 votes.

Election results will not be determined until December 13.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We've got a close race for ward 6 on the Bakersfiled City Council. This one is close by only hundreds of votes. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Let's get to the story in Ward 6.

The four candidates are Imelda Ceja, Tom Webster, Johnny Olaguez, and Zack Bashirtash. The top two candidates at the moment are Bashirtash and Ceja.

Zack Bashirtash Candidate for Bakersfield City Council Ward 6 said "Anyone can just show up to events and smile and shake hands. That's honestly the last thing I like to do, I like to meet people go to their houses. Make phone calls, listen to the anger and why they are upset with the way things are. Hear their perspective build a relationship so that I can actually be a person of the people."

Bashirtash tells me he is surprised with the results of the election so far, but that won't stop him from reaching out to the other candidates to see where, or how they planned on making things better in Ward 6.

"If they are willing to subject themselves to go through all of that, they may have some ideas or perspective. They are in my ward, and I would be representing them. If I lost they would be representing me. I think it would be very narrow and close minded to not hear them out. That's not what being a servant of the people is. If I win I would be elected to make decisions for my constituents but also listening to them." said Bashirtash

The race is close at the moment we know that Bashirtash leads Ceja by 606 votes. The final count will be done in December. For updates on the race you can go to our website.

The secretary of states office have until December 13 to certify election results . For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



