Non-profit starts new food drive in California City

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This small road along Cal City Boulevard is empty. But on Saturday it will be filled with cars and families that will be in line for a food drive.

“No one, especially children, no one should be going home or going to sleep hungry in this country. And we believe that if we can be instruments of help and channels of blessing, we’re definitely going to be there,” said Daniel Ramirez, president of Pro California City Org.

Daniel Ramirez says Pro California City Org has been around a few years, but the non-profit started a new food drive a couple of months ago.

They have fed nearly 3,000 people during three food drives.

They have been receiving help and support from the community.

They’ve partnered with Anthony Myers of Safe Haven Kids League. And, churches and small businesses in the area are also helping out.

Pro California City Org will hold its fourth food drive on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the 3 Brothers building, at 9072 California City Boulevard.

“The impact that we’ve had so far has been beyond our expectations," Ramirez said. "We started with the idea of maybe having some 200 families or so. We are currently reaching 300 families.”

Cedric Wills, owner of Wills Boxing gym also at the 3 Brothers building, was excited to see so many people at the most recent food drive. He’s one of many volunteers.

“It’s a lot of fun," Wills said. "It feels good helping other people. So far as helping with the community. So yeah, it’s great. I love it.”

“Everybody’s welcome," Ramirez said. "We’re not being prejudiced whatsoever. No matter your background, your social status. If you are in need or you want to receive some type of food we’re here for you.”

Pro California City Org is hoping to have two food drives each month.

