Steven Virgen, 23ABC

Email: Steven.Virgen@kero.com

Steve Virgen is a multi-media journalist at 23 ABC News. He joined the staff in August of 2023.

He is originally from Southern California and grew up in the San Gabriel Valley. The Fresno State alumnus (Class of 2000) has an extensive background in print journalism with stops at Los Angeles Times Community News (Daily Pilot), the Albuquerque Journal, and the Bakersfield Californian, covering a variety of topics, including sports and education.

His love for sports and passion for writing helped launch his career. He worked as a high school sports freelance reporter at the San Gabriel Valley Tribune while attending Citrus College and worked at the Clovis Independent and Fresno Bee while attending Fresno State.

Covering Kobe Bryant’s final game with the Los Angeles Lakers and an exclusive interview with him are among the highlights of his career.

He is excited to add broadcast journalism stories to the list.

In his free time, Steve enjoys mostly everything about the NFL, including fantasy football and the San Francisco 49ers. He also loves tacos and live music.