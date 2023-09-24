A breakfast fit for Kings and Queens

Delano officials are continuing their Harvest Holiday events with Saturday September 23rd kicking off the 78th annual King and Queen show.

Although this is the 78th annual show, this is the third year that Harvest officials implemented a king. Officials say the addition came after realizing not many boys had opportunities to receive scholarships and show off their creativity in front of their peers.

“Our first year we had the most male candidates that we’ve had to date. We had four people — four boys participate and it was really a good experience because everyone just blended in,” says Octavio Magana, Co-chair for the King and Queen show. “The girls knew why they were here the boys had the mission of you know being the first so you know it was overwhelming.”

Magana says although it was overwhelming at first — he couldn’t have asked for a better turnaround.

Because the show holds such a long lasting tradition, Magana says there was a bit of hesitation at first to start including boys but that soon faded once the realization set in on how this could continue benefitting the youth of Delano.

“At first I was a little hazy about joining this but I thought, ‘Hey I think this would be a great opportunity you know get more involved with the community, make new friends’ you know try something different that i’m not always used to,” said King candidate Jesus Valenzuela.

Valenzuela is one of two king candidates for this year nominations. Valenzuela says he’s had family members be apart of the King and Queen show in the past but having the requirements expand to men has given him the chance to expand his educational goals with these scholarships.

“It’s been a tradition in our community for so long and so we want to keep you know these kids active in something thats good and give them those opportunities to earn scholarship money,” said Director for the King and Queen show Liz Morris.

Morris says by the end of each show, she sees a dramatic change in personality with each student. Adding, seeing their confidence continue to grow is what drives her to continue this long lasting tradition.

Morris says the nominations are exclusive only to high school seniors in the Delano area. In order to be nominated, candidates must show off their community work throughout the year.

“Right now I’m coaching the Thunder cheer team so just being involved with them as well as being involved in my church as well, mentoring the youth there — it just motivates me,” said queen candidate Aiyana Machado.

Machado says she’s always enjoyed being involved in her community and credits her drive to being nominated this year. Machado says she’s honored just to be nominated and win or lose — she says she’s grateful to have learned so much and grow a long the way.

Kalyssa Cauthron is another queen candidate for this year — Cauthron believes there’s a lot of misunderstanding about the king and queen show and wants people to know that the event is more than just a show, it’s a gate way for community growth.

“Being able to meet new people being able to bond with people, being able to learn everything that they should be able to see that it is more than what they think,” said Cauthron. “It’s not just some program, it’s really something greater than that.”

Magana says It’s truly an honor seeing kids blossom right before their eyes and is proud knowing he plays a small part in their growth.

“These are our future leaders and thats what we want to develop — future leaders that will represent Delano in a positive way,” said Magana.

For more information involving upcoming harvest holiday celebrations visit delanoharvestholidays.org

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

