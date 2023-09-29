LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO LIVE? Find out why Brandywine apartments is a community favorite

Video shows how the Brandywine apartments continue to give back to their residents and the community through community outreach.

Property manager Veronica Soto created these events 25 years ago, at first residents were weary of her efforts but soon came around and ever since then, the complex has flourished.

The 2nd Annual State of the city community awards take place Friday September 30. One of those categories being for best customer service, and believe it or not — a Delano apartment complex is one of the nominees.

The Brandywine apartments may have an ordinary feel to it but it’s not run by ordinary people. They focus on giving back not only to their residents but to the community by creating community outreach events. it’s this display of hard work that landed them the nomination for the award.

“We do valentines, New Years, every — Easter is a huge one. We do a back to school pool party for the kids which is huge as well, a little bit of everything, everything in between as well,” said property manager Veronica Soto.

Soto has been the property manager for the Brandywine apartments for the past 25 years. Soto says she started the events as a way to build stronger bonds between her and her residents however she says she was met with confused residents at first.

“They also said why do you care so much, that’s not normal to me,” said Soto. “You should care about your residents, we don’t want them to feel like they’re just paying rent, we want them to feel like they can count on us they can come to us.”

Resident Yvette Smith has lived at the complex for a total of about two years. Smith says when she first moved in it was overwhelming as she was in a position of potentially becoming homeless with her young daughter.

“She [Soto] had the biggest compassion for me, she showed it. It wasn’t just — I wasn’t just another person coming in for a tour,” said Smith.

“It absolutely meant the world to me just for the simple sole fact that she not only housed me, she housed my daughter.”

Smith says she considers Soto family and is grateful knowing that she lives in a complex that continues to give back even after residents have moved in.

19-year-old life long resident Ezekiel Singleterry couldn’t agree more with Smith. Singleterry says he has many fond memories from his childhood but there’s one in particular that holds value in his eyes.

“Kids love electronics and everything like that. Our manager actually bought me my first Xbox ever so yeah that was pretty awesome. For Christmas like just one day knocks on my door, ‘hey you know like xbox’ so that was pretty cool,” said Singleterry.

Soto says although many might not understand why they do what they do, it’s important to continue that residential connection as she says its the key to positive community engagement

“We have long time residents who’ve been here for 25 years they wont leave. We get people who are like why are you still living there and they won’t because this is their home so it’s different it’s definitely different here and you can feel it when you come,” said Soto.

Win or lose, property managers say they will continue with their community events — with their main focus right now being their October festivities including costume contests and decoration competitions.

