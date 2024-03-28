Free health and nutrition classes being offered in Lake Isabella as part of the Know Your Numbers Program

Video shows Kern River Valley Residents receiving free health screenings as part of the Know Your Numbers Program.

The Know Your Numbers Program is a traveling program run by Kern County Public Public Health. The program includes free nutrition and fitness classes that will be held every Wednesday from 10 am to 11 am at the Lake Isabella Senior Center until May 8.

On Wednesday, Kern County Public Health conducted free health screenings for residents to kick off their 7-week Know Your Number program.

“Blood pressure numbers, glucose levels, our BMI, which is our body-mass index,” said Maggie Vasquez, a Public Health Program Specialist at Kern County Public Health.

That’s Maggie Vasquez, a Public Health Program Specialist talking about the information the health screening provides during week one.

“Then weeks two through six they get health and nutrition classes, 30 minutes for each.”

These classes are open to everyone for free, and you don't have to attend the initial health screening.

They’re run by a fitness instructor and a nutritionist from Kern County Public Health.

Resident Diane Holcombe says that she believes it’s important to know certain fitness numbers.

“This is a non-intimidating way to have your blood pressure measured.”

Holcombe says she plans on attending the fitness and nutrition classes.

“I think everybody can use another exercise class, so coming and exercising with them for six Wednesdays is a really good idea.”

Attendee Tamara Bravenic got her numbers.

‘Did you meet the fitness instructor?’

‘Yes!’

What did you think?

“I think she was full of zuberance… Ex-Zuberance!”

The program is all about providing access and empowering those to make healthy lifestyle choices and Residents are encouraged to visit whatever classes they can make it to

“Our nutritionist and our health and fitness instructors are very good about tailoring the classes to the attendees,” said Vasquez

Know Your Numbers will be holding free nutrition and fitness classes here at the Lake Isabella Senior Center from April 3rd to May 8th on Wednesday from 10 am to 11 am.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

