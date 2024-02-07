Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic Removes Barriers for KRV Residents As Shelter Faces Overcrowding

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. — Spaying and neutering your pet is one of the best things you can do to help fight animal overpopulation.

But for residents of the KRV both time and money may be barriers to getting a pet fixed.

That’s why S.O.S Dog Rescue and SNIP have teamed up to remove those barriers by holding a low cost spay and neuter clinic in Lake Isabella.

“We’re trying to attack the problem face on,” said Erica Torres, a surgical prep tech for SNIP, which provides mobile spay and neuter clinics for cats and dogs.

“We partnered with S.O.S to be able to come up here.”

While it costs hundreds of dollars for the surgery, S.O.S and SNIP secured funding from Petco Love to provide the service for residents at low cost.

“Spaying and neutering is nipping the homelessness issue in the bud because we are getting to spay and neuter those and are preventing all these puppies from being out on the street,” Torres said.

“We’re filling up more than we ever did before,” said Diedra Morrison, the Lake Isabella Animal Shelter Operator.

Diedra Morrison operates the Kern County Animal Shelter in Lake Isabella and says over the past few years they are often at capacity, but spaying and neutering your pet can help.

“No kitties, no puppies, that is important, that is really important.”

The shelter recently took in a stray dog that had a litter of twelve puppies.

“I ran out of fingers counting on them, would you like to foster those?” Morrison said laughing.

Morrison says in addition to the shelter filling up, there is a constant need for people to foster young animals.

“It helps so much, even if it’s just one dog, it can really make a difference with that dog.”

You can adopt a pet, dogs like Benny are at the shelter, and there’s no adoption fees for the entire month of February.

Morrison says the shelter fills up every couple of weeks.

If you aren’t able to adopt or foster but want to help, you can always donate supplies.

“Blankets and milk bones and food, toys, they are absolutely wonderful, and it’s much needed.”

To learn more about and register for the next low cost spay and neuter clinic in the Kern River Valley you can go to strengthofshadow.org.

