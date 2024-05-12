'its very extreme' New ATV tour coming to Maricopa

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — I Candy Tours is Maricopa's new venture in extreme sports, offering unique experiences for thrill-seekers.



Professional stunt driver, Jason Talmadge opens extreme sports business in Maricopa.

I Candy Tours is offering day and night tours for families and individuals.

Business owner plans to use his ATV for monthly outreach programs for people with disabilities in the near future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An extreme sport business just entered the city of Maricopa. I got the chance to strap in and for an atv exploration ride through the city's newest thrill.

“I've been an actor on many films, i’ve done commercials with Jack Black, Robin Williams, but i’ve also been heavily involved in the stunt driving and precision driving aspect of the filming industry,” says Jason Talmadge.

Jason Talmadge is the owner of I Candy Tours, and he's accustomed to pushing the limits of speed and precision.

“I’ve done a lot of snowmobiling, snow biking, motor cross, trials and duros,” continues Jason.

He took me along for the full day tour from the hills of Maricopa to the Carrizo Plains National Monument.

“This is a designated off-road trail, for vehicles like this, it’s very extreme,” says Jason.

Jason said when he arrived to Kern County, he found limited opportunities for those adrenaline fueled activities, and determined to share those experiences, he invested in an all terrain vehicle.

He says he plans to use his ATV for monthly outreach programs, for people with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities, to give them a chance to have and atv adventure.

“I'm also a certified EMT so am I am good person to have on the trail in case anything does happen,” Jason emphasized.

He tells me that this experience can offer someone a rare and revitalizing opportunity to create a new lifelong memory.

You can also experience this tour after dark for a nighttime adventure. If you have any questions about I Candy Tours you can contact Jason at 424-248-7447.

